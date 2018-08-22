Biased news? Shooting the messenger for reporting the news? Conservatives believe most if not all news coverage about President Trump is negative.
Trump insults Sen. John McCain. Reporters report it. Trump flies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and tosses rolls of paper towels to his audience. Reporters report it. He calls Haiti and African nations “shithole countries.” He separates children from their parents at our southern borders. He keeps his tax returns and his wife’s immigration history a secret.
We Americans can see and we can hear. Reporters are reporting what Trump says and what he does. Place the blame where it belongs, on the one creating the message: Donald J. Trump.
Camille Gannon
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.