Our country, once the model emulated the world over, has fallen into a bottomless abyss created by Donald Trump, his covey of Administration swamp rats, and the gutless Republicans in Congress (especially, the Senate) who fear and protect him in order to protect themselves. Once an honorable nation, we now are regrettably a country “of trump, by trump and for trump.” This rogue dictator maintains control over Congress by cajoling and threatening those who oppose him while rewarding the sycophants and loyal soldiers who do his bidding, while Trump’s government morphs into three co-unequal branches. One has only to consider the abhorrent behavior of Barr and his Justice Department, and the (currently) powerless Congress for proof. The 1940 Charlie Chaplin movie, “The Great Dictator,” was a tragi-comedy that spoofed Adolph Hitler and others. Today’s tragedy, unlike the Chaplin movie, features a real dictator who is neither funny nor a spoof.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.