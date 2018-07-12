The unhinged Left just went further into space with the naming of Brett Kavannaugh(sp?) to the Supreme Court. He was cited by a self described liberal Yale Law Prof as a perfect selection, and "President Trump's finest moment" . The uneducated on the Left have asked "How can POTUS make any appointments while he is under criminal and civil investigation?" Mr. Trump is not under criminal investigation. I am pretty sure the less than aware left is aware that in the 18 months of the Muellar travesty not one bit of evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia has been found. Does the Left really think the POTUS should stop making decisions necessary to the operation of the Republic just because CNN, MSNBC, et al are holding their collective breath and rolling on the floor?
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.