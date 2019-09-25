Even as the Fires rage. Even as The Lungs of the World gasp its last dying breath. Two Heads of State have forged an anti-environmental alliance over what they believe to be a Global Conspiracy Theory.
Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro of Brazil - Both Popularist Presidents - Both Climate Skeptics - Both raping our environment for personal profit - will meet in New York this week for The United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit.
With Climate Change being the Major Existential Threat to our National Security. With the mass migrations of peoples already beginning. The two major players in the Western Hemisphere believe Climate Change to be one big joke.
We who used to the occupy The Moral High Ground and lead The Nations of the World have become a pariah on the International Stage.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.