It's not dislike, though being around for years simply not knowing her. Difficult to know where she stands on issues because she never addresses voters directly in Town Hall Meetings. She only gives Public Relation staged Television in front of aircraft, Normandy, with Veterans, with more important people than us like her appointing Governor. Supporting the President’s wall, maybe everything else he says, does and thinks, separation and locking up babies, economic damaging tariffs, alienation and insulting of friends.
Touted as “brave”, offering no help or ideas providing Health Care, Immigrant Care, Environmental Care and specially Rape Victim Care. Refusing to name her Rapist brings questions, is it connected to her Air Force advancement to Colonel? Does bravery protect known rapists allowing him or her to continue lifetime terrorization of other women? Wishing she would see that true “servants of the people” really try help them, not politically expedient.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.