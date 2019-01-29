I'd like to respond to the responses in the letters to the editor dated January 27, that we are a Christian nation based on how we defeated nations and then lifted them up, and, since English is our predominant language, so too is Christianity. As to the former, where were you in history class, or civics? Apparently in bible study. The US has an atrocious record of war and destruction. In almost every war in the world America was an instigator or supplier. Almost every despicable fascist dictator was backed by the USA: Afghanistan, Chile, Iraq, Egypt, Panama, Vietnam. This is history. As to the latter, John Adams said, "The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christion religion". Let's be perfectly clear: We are not now, nor have we ever been, a Christian nation. Our founding fathers explicitly and purposefully excluded any reference to “God” in the Constitution. Not one time is the word “god” mentioned in our founding document. Not once.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
