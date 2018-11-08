Don't 'kid yourself'. You have made a concious decision to accept a party that embraces and supports a person who uses racist, bigoted and mysognistic view points for his own goals. No matter how you spin it in your mind....you have just said 'I'm ok with these ideas'. Whereas you could have sent a clear signal that you are not. I can draw only one conclusion from this and that is......a vast majority of Americans (in one way or another) believe in these view points. It's just that simple!

Mike Dai

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

