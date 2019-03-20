One side wants a wall, too many drugs. The other side says no, need better surveillance. Nobody is addressing the human trafficking thru the Indian Nation or the many people conned out of their money and left to die in the AZ and NM deserts. So how about we build a wall and every 10 miles have opening large enough to drive a combine through and a guard post with Border Patrol at each opening. The wildlife can run through and people with land on both sides can get to it. Maybe Mexico could guard the other side and make it less expensive and time consuming on their part for people to come through and work. There might be a lot of lives saved that way.
jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.