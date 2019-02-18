A hallmark promise by then candidate Trump was the absolute need for a wall on the border with Mexico because of dire threats to the safety of our country, and that Mexico would pay for the wall.
On January 20, 2017 Donald Trump was inaugurated President. On February 15, 2019, 757 days after the inauguration he decreed an emergency existed at the border, the very one about which he had not taken any meaningful steps for 756 days.
If the situation at the border truly had presented a dire threat to our country before the emergency declaration then the President had not faithfully executed the most important of his obligations: to protect the country, and he should be held accountable for his failure.
The emergency decree must be recognized as a sham, part of his effort to save face and appeal to his base. Surely, by now it is clear that he has no ability to lead us in an sensible manner.
stuart a. ulanoff
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.