President Trump declared a national emergency to skirt the authority of Congress and seize dollars to fund The Wall he promised repeatedly Mexico would pay for. Apparently, Republican senators enthusiastically accept this appalling misuse of power with their spineless failure to stop his scandalous seizure of taxpayer money. Republican loyalty to this man has rendered the U.S. Senate, and the Constitution, essentially irrelevant.
The only agency President Trump now needs is the IRS...to collect tax dollars to spend at his fancy when he declares the next national emergency and the Senate sits cowardly by.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
