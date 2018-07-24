We're spending our money and soldiers’ lives in countries where we are accomplishing very little? Our president complains that our European allies spend too little on defense while we are wasting resources in the Middle East. Our resources could be much better spent helping our neighbors and closer allies that are suffering from problems which affect us and our society.
We are in the middle of Trump's war on illegal immigration. Perhaps if we spent our resources helping Central American countries regain control from cartels, gangs and corruption a lot of problems could be solved. One benefit would be that the people of these countries would not feel the need to flee their homes. Perhaps of even greater importance, this could curtail and perhaps eliminate the illegal drugs that are rampant and epidemic in the USA.
This U.S. direction could lead to a happier western world. It’s time to do something constructive as opposed to tearing families apart at our borders and declaring all these countries corrupt and lost!
John Santy
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.