Words are nice, can make bad things sound nicer, more acceptable. Undocumented sounds legal, nice, ok, but they are simply line jumpers, jumping to the head of the line of folks paying and waiting to become "Legal Citizens". What we used to call Communists are now "Progressive Socialists". To answer previous letters saying I should refuse my SS Check, why? I was forced to pay into SS, Medicare most of my life, so I will get back what I can.
What's next ? Murderers, "Life Adjustment Specialists", you can take someone's "Rest of their life" and maybe do 6 to 12 years because you had a rough life, redeeming qualities, rehabilitated your self ? We have turned into a Country of more "Criminal Rights" than "Justice for Law Abiding Victims"
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
