With 22 months of investigation that included over 500 search warrants, Special Counsel Robert Muellar and his largely Democrat team of 19 lawyers found not one single dot to connect Trump or his campaign staff to any collusion or conspiracy with the Russians during the 2016 campaign. Not one. Total exoneration.
But the witch hunt isn't over. Democrat Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee and Democrat Jerrold Nadler of the House Judiciary Committee have already announced that it will continue, despite their support of the investigation from the beginning. Both didn't get the answer they wanted and haven't even read the details of Muellar's report. They will continue the witch hunt with the full support of their fellow Democrats in Congress, media allies and party faithful.
All of us lose with this continued nonsense.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
