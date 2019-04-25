I fear I have underestimated President Trump’s brilliant scientific prowess. His astounding discovery that the noise of wind turbines causes cancer is worthy of a Nobel in physiology or medicine, yes? Foolish me, all this time I thought wind turbines caused jobs.
Then I underestimated President Trump’s magical trans-formative powers. He repeatedly promised Mexico was going to pay for The Wall...then....Shazzam!.. with the stroke of a veto President Trump transformed every American into a Mexican. It must be so. He said Mexico was going to pay for The Wall but we taxpayers are paying for it so we must be Mexicans now. What brave new world is this that has such a magical wizard in it?
Hasta la vista, bebé.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
