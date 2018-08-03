Four or more decades ago, as the senior class sponsor of a moderately large American high school in Germany, the assistant principal wanted me to submit each week a report to her of my activities to justify the extra pay for this extra-duty. I told her I spent quite some time thinking, researching and planning senior class activities. This twit of a school administrator told me I "wasn't paid to think," but rather act as a class-sponsor.
Now, when I read in the Star or see on TV the output and machinations of our president, I often think he got the same sage advise from someone in his past that he applies to his present job as POTUS.
Hal Bardach
Southwest side
