Four or more decades ago, as the senior class sponsor of a moderately large American high school in Germany, the assistant principal wanted me to submit each week a report to her of my activities to justify the extra pay for this extra-duty. I told her I spent quite some time thinking, researching and planning senior class activities. This twit of a school administrator told me I "wasn't paid to think," but rather act as a class-sponsor.

Now, when I read in the Star or see on TV the output and machinations of our president, I often think he got the same sage advise from someone in his past that he applies to his present job as POTUS.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments