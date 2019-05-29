The people at our borders trying to get in have been labeled as "immigrants" or "illegal immigrants." Rightly, they should be called "refugees." They are not just trying to come here just because they want to. They are fleeing to avoid death by starvation or military violence from their country's leaders. They have no choice, leave or die. We here tend to try to over simplify others plight to suit our beliefs. It's far more complicated than that. Those people should be treated as what they truly are, refugees who have no choice but to flee or die.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.