Re: the June 9 letter "Respect the office."
I could agree with the writer if someone could convince Donald John Trump to respect the office he holds. The letter writer closed with "It is one thing to besmirch at home but to do so in a foreign country is unforgivable." On hallowed ground in France, our president besmirched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a Fox News interview with the grave markers of 9,383 men and women in the background. Those markers include my uncle Bob, whose grave my wife and I have decorated. The American Cemetery at Colleville sur Mer is for those who died fighting Germany. Enough German citizens believed Hitler's propaganda so he could start a war. Forgetting the very good D-Day speech written for him, Trump besmirched all 9,383 buried in that beautiful and hallowed ground. Quoting the writer: ...to besmirch others at home is one thing, "but to do so in a foreign country is unforgivable."
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
