Re: the July 18 article "Soldier who sued over unexplained Army discharge will be reinstated."
In today's article I note the Pentagon spokesman who asserts "there are significant risks from insider threats such as espionage, terrorism and other criminal activity across the (MAVNI) program." I would like to point out that there are significantly more white supremacist's in the military who pose a much bigger threat to national security than any of these few folks who want to do well for themselves by doing good for our country. Remember Timothy Mcveigh? This whole discharge program is another knee jerk reaction by the administration's immigrant hate campaign.
Capt. William R. Laray, United States Navy (Retired)
Midtown
