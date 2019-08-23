So again we move into the phase post-mass murder when we say to ourselves, “Why did this happen?’ There is actually a term for what we see being repeated on a regular basis. It is “stochastic terrorism” (i.e., the use of mass public communication, usually against a particular individual or group, which incites or inspires acts of terrorism which are statistically probable but happen seemingly at random. The so-called “rallies” we see with images and words of violence get repeated and amplified by the media, finally reaching those mentally challenged individuals with easy access to rapid-fire weapons who act on their “directions.” We need to stop this vicious circle and it can be accomplished.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.