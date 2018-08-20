On Aug. 17, the Star published 20 letters to the editor, all in response to the Aug. 16 editorial defending journalism, an institution so fundamental that it's enshrined as America's First Amendment. Disappointingly, 12 of the 20 displayed insufficient or no understanding that news reporting observes journalistic standards of vetted, supportable facts, corroborated by more than one source or identified as being questionable.
Opinions, on the other hand, are published on a clearly identified Editorial page. That page is a forum for opinion, not hard news. If you disagree with those opinions you have the right to write your own letter to the editor as you did on Friday, or to fume privately. Not liking the news is not grounds to condemn it as biased. The Star goes out of its way to publish a wide variety of views on the opinion page. Personally, I obsessively write letters to both the Star and to the columnists who challenge my opinions. Don't confuse news reporting with clearly identified opinion.
Rick Howell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.