The Star's editorial is a little disingenuous because the Star is actually two newspapers. The local Star, referred to in the editorial, is actually a pretty good newspaper. It generally reflects the happenings in Tucson and Southern Arizona fairly and is led by writers like Greg Hansen who is outstanding.
The other Star, the one President Trump refers to, is, in practice, a subsidiary of the Associated Press and syndicated, mostly left leaning, columnists. If the president's railings didn't have some merit, they wouldn't resonate with tens of millions of voters across the country.
Freedom of the Press is an important constitutional element. Its original purpose was to keep government transparent and in check, not to be a lopsided, partisan advocate for one side or the other. As often happens in these skirmishes each side has earned at some level the characterization by the other.
Fred Trueblood
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.