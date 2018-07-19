The Trump administration has initiated numerous policies that have or will adversely affect millions of Americans, including many of his most ardent supporters. In paraphrasing Martin Niemoller’s WWII era poem, here is but a sample:
They came for another’s job due to Trump’s tariffs and I did not speak out because I had my job.
They came for another’s health care due to Trump’s undermining of the ACA and I did not speak out, because I had my health care.
They came for another’s home due to Trump’s HUD secretary’s proposal to raise rents that will dispossess the most in need and I did not speak out, because I had my home.
Then they came to take all of this and much more from me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
