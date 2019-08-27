Re: the August 22 article "Tolerance for racism waning, with millennials leading the way."
This article highlights a much-needed cause for optimism. In these times when white supremacists and anti-Semites openly march with Tiki torches and Confederate flags, it can seem like the United State's historic mission of "liberty and justice for all" is losing ground and turning backwards. This is emphatically not the case. USC researchers carefully studying 40 years of data from the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Center found that racial, religious and homophobic bigotry in the U.S. are steadily declining, accelerated by strong intolerance of bigotry among the often-underestimated millennial generation. Instead of a resurgence of bigotry, we may be witnessing its desperate last stand. Next, Americans must express their rejection of bigotry when they vote in the 2020 elections.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
