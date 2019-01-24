The solution to our current political gridlock is space. The president loves to talk about Mars when he isn’t pissing all over the constitution. Instead of spending 5.7 billion dollars on a wall no one wants let’s invest that money in the entire world’s future. Divert those funds to a manned mission to Mars. Elon Musk has the rocket and NASA has the know how. Because we want to send our very best on this one way adventure, the First Family can serve as Earth’s ambassadors to another planet. Kelley Anne and Pence can serve as the flight crew. Once this idea gains a little traction the rest of the world would probably fund the entire Trump Astronaut program to Mars. An Easter launch would bring the world together.
Nick Brunacini
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.