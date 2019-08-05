3RD PARTY VOTERS
Stuart Rothenberg's' article on third party voters was absurd. He stated that in the last election, the major-party nominees were (among other things) widely unpopular, unqualified and untrustworthy. Yet he professed voting for a third party candidate was "a wasted vote" and "a vote thrown away". People should never vote for the lesser of two evils. Vote for no evil. Neither party has learned anything since the last election. The clown car of candidates does not bode well for Democrats. The debates are useless with un-answered questions, meaningless shouting on hot-button topics and consistently making unattainable promises. Meanwhile, it seems the Republicans must be waiting for Uber. Both however, agree on one issue. They do not want a third party. The government stopped working for the good of the people that elected them. NOW is exactly the time for a third party. Do not turn right or left go straight to the polling booth and vote your voice.
Jerilyn Gentile
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.