Two recent letter-writers have implied that supporting or being a Democrat is un-American. This is nonsense, of course, but it is also dangerous talk. I am not accusing these letter-writers of being fascists, but I wonder if they realize how attitudes like theirs play into a fascist agenda. We can’t afford the kind of ignorance that fails to realize the potential consequences of labeling those who disagree with you as alien.
We are witnessing the consequences of labeling those who worship differently than you do or whose parents look different than you do as alien, and those consequences are abhorrent. Having a different vision for this country and feeling a moral repugnance for the current president is not un-American. Using one’s vote to express those positions and to advocate for change is not un-American. It is as American as one can get.
Jo Anne Behling
Oro Valley
