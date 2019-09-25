Quite a few years ago it was said that we had a "Teflon President" in Ronald Reagan. Now that reputation has been upstaged by our current POTUS, Trump. According to a recent whistleblower, Donald Trump has involved a foreign power in a US election... Shades of 2016.

Again he is evading and obstructing justice. Again he's ordering aides not to testify. Again, he's saying that the whole thing is a witch hunt. Does anyone see a pattern?

Throughout Trump's career, even before he became President, Donald Trump knew very well how to get away with things--again and again. When will Republicans in Congress take action? And when will the Democrats? Or will they turn their heads--again?

Kathleen Pastryk

Oro Valley

