Re: the Jan. 27 letter to the editor "From Pelosi, Schumer, we get Play-Doh politics."
I understand that the Star has to allow opinion from both sides, but this letter has taken the "other side" to a new level. The writer may have forgotten, but this was Trump's shutdown. This was Trump, with all his "theater," trying to get a border wall.
Bottom line, to the letter writer, you don't "mess" with 800,000 federal worker's lives because Rush Limbaugh and Ann Colter tell the president to shut down the government — all over a useless wall. This president is no more an American patriot than Putin. He has no care for this nation, only self interest. The reports will show this, and it can't be soon enough!
Mary Bradley
Midtown
