Re: the September 2 article "Why do Democrats hate white people?"
I am a registered Democrat and I would like to assure the letter-writer that I do not “hate white people,” I myself being white and possessed of reasonable self-esteem. In fact, my self-esteem is so good that I am capable of learning information about how my life experience might differ if I were a person of color, without getting defensive about it. I am able to think critically about the historical evidence of racial hierarchy in this country and consider possible solutions to compensate for injustice, without feeling personally threatened. I am able to understand that a white presidential candidate might name a person of color as a running mate not because they “hate white people” but because they believe that racial minorities deserve political representation.
I suggest the writer look into another relevant concept–“white fragility.”
Lisa Sagrati
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.