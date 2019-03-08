This writer is obviously unaware of the past decades of politics. She calls Liberals “…disrespectful to the nth degree” for showing contempt for a man who bragged about wealth and intelligence, admitted to numerous sexual liaisons, payoffs for the purpose of getting elected, sidled up to all dictators and denounced every Federal Intelligence agency, preferring his own “gut.”
The presidency should be respected when the PRESIDENT RESPECTS OUR COUNTRY and OUR CONSTITUTION. Trump does neither.
She says, “whether you like him or not, whether you agree with his policies or not.” Like Republicans did Obama?
Trump has taken the Land of the Free and made it a mockery in the eyes of the world. No longer is America respected or expected to back up their agreements.
She asks “When is this hate toward him, toward conservatives, toward Christians, toward your fellow Americans ever going to stop?
Never did she mention the treatment she and her Republican haters gave to President Barack Obama, a man whose shoes Trump couldn’t shine.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
