Re: the Aug. 1 column "What's not to like about Trump's policies?"
Columnist Cal Thomas refers to what our president is doing as a "game." Those of us who believe that Trump has done untold damage to our nation by his erratic behavior do not think of it as a game. Thomas is willing to accept the many lies Trump tells, and is willing to accept the fiction that Trump is responsible for economic improvements that started under President Obama, ignoring that we have had a bull-market for the past nine years, starting under President Obama.
Republicans passed a tax-cut that mainly benefits the wealthy, while increasing our deficit by over $1 trillion! In the words of the old proverb, "There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know." Would Thomas like salt or salsa on the words he should eat?
Lewis Coppes
Northeast side
