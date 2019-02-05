Re: the Feb. 3 column "Concept of country before party seems lost to history."
The blatant hypocrisy on display in Cal Thomas’ column is simply appalling! One could say that it is just one more example of the hateful partisan rhetoric currently displayed by members of the Republican Party and their supporters. Let us look at two quotations from current party leaders upon taking their offices.
Nancy Pelosi, speech on accepting the leadership of the House: “And I pledge that this Congress will be transparent, bipartisan and unifying; that we will seek to reach across the aisle in this chamber and across the divisions in this great nation.” Mitch McConnell after accepting leadership of the Senate Republicans (as he re-stated on "60 Minutes"): “My number one priority is making sure president Obama is a one-term president.’”
I wonder how far one would have to reach back in time to find a Republican leader pledging bipartisan support for a Democratic president. Time to send Cal Thomas out to pasture!
Dennis Murphy
Southwest side
