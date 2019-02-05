Re: the Feb. 3 column "Concept of country before party seems lost to history."
Cal Thomas criticizes Democrats for not putting country before party, as they formerly did when Mike Mansfield was Senate Majority Leader. He conveniently forgets that the polarization between the parties began when Newt Gingrich, in 1994, declared his "take no prisoners" motto in hewing steadfastly to the Republican party line; or Mitch McConnell's cry that his sole duty was to make certain Obama was a "one-term president"; or to the Republicans' denial of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, simply because he was appointed by a Democratic president!
I just love the hypocrisy inherent in politicians and pundits when they don't have a complete majority in a governing body.
Jay Feldstein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.