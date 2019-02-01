On Wednesday, a letter writer rebutted my letter about walls being ineffective barriers. He stated that the Berlin wall was effective because only 5,000 people managed to cross over it during its existence. Unlike Trump's wall, that wall was manned by armed guards who were ordered to shoot to kill.
And though that wall was erected to ensure the future of communism in Europe, that wall and the ideology for which it was erected no longer exist. Despite that, the writer deems it a success. Really? The writer should try to find an historian who agrees with his assessment of the walls to which I referred. And then the writer should ask himself if he might be one of the people to whom Santayana was referring.
Rick Cohn
West side
