Our country deserves better than this. We find ourselves with a leader who encourages his supporters to threaten violence against all those who disagree with his misplaced and erratic policies. Most recently, a California man has threatened to shoot Boston Globe reporters because of their being "the enemy of the people."
Donald Trump's continued use of this phrase, as he must realize, provokes some of his supporters to threaten members of the press and TV commentators who report accurately on Trump's behavior. Yet he seems not to care that he would appear to be complicit in their carrying out their threats, a distinct possibility in the kind of environment that he has engendered. Katy Tur, an MSNBC host, spoke recently of the message she received from someone wishing that she would be raped and the killed. Apparently, others have received similar threats.
Instead of striving to be an inspirational leader for all of his constituents, Trump appears to thrive on appealing to the dark side of his supporters' souls.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
