The US Constitution established three equal branches of government, but Republicans in Congress have abdicated their one third to the Executive branch. The Constitution gave the power to appropriate funds to the Congressional branch. The POTUS requested funds to build a wall and Congress said no. POTUS declared a fake emergency at the southern border so he could take funds from the Military and promptly went to play golf in Florida.
Taking these funds will eliminate projects all over the country and several in Arizona and now Martha McSally says she will fight for them after allowing POTUS to usurp them. Its too late. By their action or lack of action, the Republicans have given away their rights and have failed to uphold their Constitutional duty. Hopefully in 2020 the American public will throw President Svengali and the shameless Republicans out of office.
Dave Glicksman
Marana
