Mitch McConnell stated after obeying the orders of his master, Premier Trump, “The only way our border is going to have real security, is if Democrats stop playing partisan games and get serious about negotiating with the president on a long-term compromise. The days ahead will tell us whether our Democratic colleagues are actually serious about securing our nation, whether they actually mean what they say.”
It seems it’s not only Trump who’s lost his mind. It was Trump who has used partisan politics since January 20, 2017. Any Democratic idea was a target for ridicule as were Democrats themselves. He was the one who refused to negotiate unless the wall was included. It was Trump who’s, time and again, reneged on deals and terms he himself requested. Democrats offered several reasonable proposals, each rejected.
It was Trump who created the DACA problem; abduction and internment of children; false immigration “emergency;” and, refused to negotiate any of them.
Trump is not a good dealmaker nor negotiator.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.