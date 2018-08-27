There is little time remaining in Sen. Jeff Flake's tenure of office. Since Trump's election, he has stood to him and made public comments denouncing his actions. However, we need more than words. And we need more in reaction to Cohen's recent remarks in court. Are Trump and his administration the ones we want making lifetime appointments and decisions for the country that will have effects for at least the next 40 years?
If Flake doesn't stand up and act against Kavanaugh's appointment, and McSally fills his position, she will be only a puppet for the current administration. If he doesn't act now, what was the point of anything he did this past year? What was the point of his election and his time in government? What does he have to lose?
Kaitlin Walsh
East side
