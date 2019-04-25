The folks in congress earn $174,000 and more to represent us. For two years plus we have seen investigation after investigation along with law suits thrown out at random to find something to bring down our president, led by a good amount of our house and senate members. They talk against most everything that is being implemented by the white house. President Trump is not the most likeable guy you will meet; and at times he gets way too testy with his adversaries. However, we as a nation have more than a few very serious problems to address, starting with immigration and our porous borders. Is it not time congress starts concerning themselves with our multitude of ill's? Regardless of your political leaning I urge all to write, call or e-mail your representatives to actually take part in solutions instead and come up with viable and constructive answers.
Edward Mancini
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.