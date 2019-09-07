San Francisco just deemed the National Rifle Association (NRA) , and by association, its 6 million gun owning members, as a "domestic terrorist group." How pathetic. The NRA has given hundreds of thousands of gun safety classes and has a network of over 125,000 certified instructors across the country. Walmart will cease selling handgun ammunition, a decision made days before the anti-gun Democrat group Guns Down America was to stage rallies at Walmarts across the country demanding they stop selling firearms. The intimidation worked! Democrat Presidential candidates are proposing mandatory gun buy backs. Well, it is now time for millions of law abiding gun owners, who have now been demonized, along with their guns, to take up the "activist" tactics of the left. Flood Congressional offices with emails and phone calls supporting the 2nd Amendment, march in the streets, do national boycotts of anti-gun retailers like Walmart, create a Twitter hash tag of "#stopthedemonization", and disrupt Democrat Congressional Town Halls as the leftist group Indivisible did to Republicans.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.