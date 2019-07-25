I never thought I would see the day when a real Revolution was needed. I know in the 60's and early 70's we had marches and protests (Viet Nam, Black Panthers, Women's Rights, Watergate), but now is the time! We the People must stand up to the crap coming out of the White House. We the People are not being represented by the so-called President of the United States. We the People are constantly lied to, listening to the arrogant bully in the White House. He does NOT represent the good people of the United States. He is EVERY thing bad about this country. His greed, his lies, his stupidity, his unknown policies, his Twitter abilities. It's time to REVOLT. Time to march and protest on Washington DC, his properties in Florida, New Jersey and New York City. It's to tell our so-called representatives that enough is exactly that- ENOUGH! Demand he is removed from office. Demand decency and respect for We the People. March On!
Bill Baker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.