The Green New Deal has elevated the conversation about climate change among everyone, including our elected officials; that is a good thing. Seeing the effects of hurricanes, fires, and floods has also increased awareness of climate issues.
The Green New Deal is aspirational, a vision to combat climate change. There is a bill in the U.S. House right now, H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It puts a price on fossil fuels, starts low and increases over time. Monies collected are returned monthly to households. It would reduce America’s emissions by at least 40% in 12 years, and unleash American technology, innovation and ingenuity, which many are saying needs to happen.
We don’t have years to figure out where to start. We can start now with H.R. 763. Contact your Congressperson to let them know you want action on climate change. Time is a precious thing to waste, especially when it comes to keeping the world a livable place for our grandchildren.
Sandy Whitley
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.