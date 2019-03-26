With the Mueller investigation behind, it's time for Congress to legislate! Let stop the destruction process and insist on positive steps forward: dust off the bi-partisan comprehensive immigration agreement which two thirds of the Senate approved in 2013 and truly address immigration as a whole. Rather than destroy "Obamacare", fix it. We can't let the most in need be left without access to reliable healthcare. Stop living on a "Sugar High". We need to address the deficit with truly bi-partisan across the board actions. If we can take money from the Defense Department for a border wall, there is savings in the proposed Defense budget not just social programs. Take back Congress's role in trade. We must stop tariffs which strangle advancing technologies, e.g., solar panels, or which force us to bail out farmers with excessive subsidies. Finally, Congress needs to recognize our obligation to our children and grand-children- addressing climate change is a NOW issue even if the worse effects are decades away!
Norman Patten
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.