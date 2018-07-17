By all measurements, our nation’s public school system is a disaster. Despite doubling spending in real dollars and reducing class size from 25 to 15 over the last 30 years, there has been virtually no improvement in standardized test results. The majority of high schoolers graduate without proficiency in reading and math. Parochial schools routinely outperform public schools. And compared to other first world countries we always rank near the bottom in quality.
Union contracts prevent firing poor teachers unless they commit severe crimes. Despite crying poor, unions are able to muster hundreds of thousands of voters to prevent real change in the status quo. So when philanthropists like the Gates are willing to spend millions of dollars to improve the education of our children, the teaching establishment looks at them with suspicion. I say they are to be applauded. When education continues to fail year after year, it’s time to try something different.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
