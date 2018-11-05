With only days before the midterms, voters are faced with possibly the most impactful, non-presidential election in recent memory. While many liberal pundits will predictably claim it as a referendum on Trump, it's clearly much more a vote on the direction of the country and whether it remains a Constitutional Republic or moves progressively to Socialism/Communism. The latter brings with it increasing levels of violence and belligerent behavior which Dems now appear to embrace as an acceptable response to failed policies and election losses while reasoning that the end justifies the means.
It was my hope that at some point Americans, conservative, liberal and moderate of diverse cultures and background, would be able to find common ground. I encourage everyone to look at the recent events, actions and responses of people in your party and candidates they support and ask yourself objectively and honestly, is this the direction you want to see continue for the welfare and safety of your family and those you love?
Steve Thompson
South Tucson
