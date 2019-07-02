Election season is upon us! It amazes me, that political deligates have all the solutions to our problems. Don't believe me? Just ask the delegate. It's simple, they say, I have done a close detailed study and have all the facts and figures. Just go to my website to see all the details. How do I pay for this concept? Glad you asked, since through cost savings, my plan pays for it's-self in only 10 years, which means it's overall "free." That's why I say, there is no need to "amend or rework existing programs" since they are outdated and ineffective. We need to take action right now, and that's the reason I'm proposing a moderate tax increase.
The sad part is that the candidate truly believes this logic, and why shouldn't he, since IT"S NOT HIS MONEY HE IS SPENDING! Examine the canidates rationale closely.
Keith Connolly
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.