I read where Vice President Mike Pence wants to set a goal for NASA to put a man on the moon in five years. Meanwhile, his party trashes the Green New Deal.
To paraphrase the Star Trek mission statement, shouldn’t we boldly go where no one has been before?
It seems the Republican leadership wants to spend billions on something already done and paid for in the earlier century. Shouldn’t we try to do something that has never been done before?
I await Vice President Pence’s next press conference about bringing back disco.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.