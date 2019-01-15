I am against the wall as it is designed today because
1. It bad for the image of the land of the free.
2. We know what we have to do to allow immigrants that are disadvantaged both educationally and health wise.
3. Ain't nobody gonna pay for that wall except us.
I believe we should:
1. Citizenship for dreamers
2. NO bootstrapping of family members unless you can really prove true hardship and a real remedy.
3.Increase the manpower levels of homeland security and make them plainclothes looking for coyotes that got away at the border.
4.Coyotes caught get an automatic non parole 10 years.
5. Immigrants that are caught get returned immediately after finger printing.
6. No separation of family.
Pat Long
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.