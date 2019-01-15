Does anybody else the standoff between Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump is more about the cojones than anything else. How could any leader in their right mind do this to their employees. Of course this is a good argument bout why big government is bad. You break it you own it.
Here in a few weeks the banks and credit card people are going to institute remedial action for lack of payment. The prez could ask them for leaniency. Even though they are not causing this charade.It is the 2 people who are glaring at each others anatomy wondering just how big it is or could it be a sock?
In 2018 I voted for the Libertarian candidate.This is 2 times consecutively.
Pat Long
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.