It is not the president's job to "defend the nation." Actually, there is no "nation," only the Union. The president is to provide unified command to U.S. forces, but it is up to Congress to provide those forces and identify the enemy. The Constitution charges the officers it defines with providing for the common defense, splitting war power between legislative and executive to prevent presidents from assuming the powers of a king.
Clearly, swarms of refugees on our southern border are not our enemy. We have due process for this situation, requiring only the appropriation of the necessary tremendous amount of money. This may be an emergency to those refugees but to a country as large and wealthy as ours they are at worst a nuisance. The children of previous waves of refugees made America great in the past. At best these migrations are a loss only to their former country and a boon to ours. The new House majority will defend the border with modern methods, no wall required.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
